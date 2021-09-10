Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,600 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.