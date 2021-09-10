Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Ambac Financial Group worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBC. Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 373,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after buying an additional 311,893 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after buying an additional 256,316 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 65,050 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBC opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

