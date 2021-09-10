Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $50,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of AWH opened at $3.60 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.