Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1,277.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

AKRO stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $859.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,941 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290 over the last three months. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.