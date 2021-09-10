Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

