Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.60 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.