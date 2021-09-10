Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.25 on Friday, reaching $2,890.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,701.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,406.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

