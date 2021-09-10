Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,881.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,701.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,406.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

