Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 10,277 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 854 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $10,452.96.

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 37,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,926. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

