Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

ALT stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

