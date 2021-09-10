Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 81,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.