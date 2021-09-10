Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Down 1.3%

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$65.98 and last traded at C$66.50. Approximately 50,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

