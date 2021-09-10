Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.33

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 44469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

