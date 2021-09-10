Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report sales of $306.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the lowest is $287.17 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,497 shares of company stock worth $8,463,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 368,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

