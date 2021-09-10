American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Trinity Industries worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 907,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.75 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

