American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 179.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $11,388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.