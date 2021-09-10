American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 11,657 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

