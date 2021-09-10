American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

9/1/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/24/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

8/23/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $43.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/27/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/26/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/21/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.