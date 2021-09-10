American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

