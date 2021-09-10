AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 29.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

