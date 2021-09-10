Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 263,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.