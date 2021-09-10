Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 3,985 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 78,984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

