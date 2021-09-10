Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

