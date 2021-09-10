Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $452,000 Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

