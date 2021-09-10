Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $113.37 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

