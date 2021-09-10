Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.50.

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,813,000 after buying an additional 77,957 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,293,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

