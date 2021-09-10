Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $7.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.39 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $27.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.79 on Tuesday, reaching $500.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,429. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.39. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

