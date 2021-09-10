Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $53.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $64.70 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $192.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092 in the last 90 days. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after buying an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,252,000 after buying an additional 572,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,618,000 after buying an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,642. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

