Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.86 Million

Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce sales of $55.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $35.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $213.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.91 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

NYSE:INSP traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.11. The stock had a trading volume of 197,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.72. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

