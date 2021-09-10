Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.