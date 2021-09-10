Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings of $3.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $260.62. 22,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,845. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

