Analysts Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. Fluor posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.80. 1,328,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

