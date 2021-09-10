Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

NYSE LH traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $301.81. 6,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,238. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.57 and its 200 day moving average is $270.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

