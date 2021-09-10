Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 7.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.37. 53,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $728.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

