Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.67. 3,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.