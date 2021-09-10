Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

UNM stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $25.87. 126,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

