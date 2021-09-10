Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 281.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 27.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.