Analysts Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Target Price at $9.33

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,432. The firm has a market cap of $213.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

