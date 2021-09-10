Analysts Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

