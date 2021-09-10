Analysts Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $53.99.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
