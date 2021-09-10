Analysts Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Target Price at €22.64

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.64).

DEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €23.48 ($27.62) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.40 and a 200 day moving average of €22.70.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.