Analysts Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 94.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $10,899,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

OCX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 434,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

