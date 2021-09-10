Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$85.19

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$78.05. 2,579,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,661. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

