Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $63.50

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

VSAT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 7,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,322. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

