Analyzing Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beadell Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beadell Resources and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beadell Resources and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.24 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46

Beadell Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

