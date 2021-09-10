Analyzing PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 2.04% -43.88% -7.76% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCS Edventures!.com and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 288.97%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.93 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A iHuman $81.52 million 4.39 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHuman.

Summary

iHuman beats PCS Edventures!.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.