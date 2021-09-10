AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

ANGO stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $27.04. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,426. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

