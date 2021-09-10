Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00010903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $92.86 million and approximately $24.71 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00125199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00179974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,656.65 or 0.99925268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.00 or 0.07189635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00901894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.