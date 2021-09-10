Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd.

AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 38.8% of AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $67,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,229,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $27.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

