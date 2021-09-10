Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce $90.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Appian posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $355.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.33 million to $356.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.13 million, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $422.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,044. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 29.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $5,841,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 19.4% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

