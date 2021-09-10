Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,808. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 844,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

